Fourth Department – Guilty Plea: People v. Pett

June 5, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Guilty Plea Competency Hearing – Conflicting Psychologist Opinions People v. Pett KA 15-00778 Appealed from Herkimer County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order denying his CPL Article 440 motion to vacate a judgment convicting him of robbery. He argues that his guilty plea was accepted without conducting a competency ...

