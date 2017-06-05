Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Procedural Due Process: Pilarz v. Helfer

By: Daily Record Staff June 5, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Procedural Due Process Impounded Vehicle – Opportunity for a Hearing Pilarz v. Helfer CA 16-01141 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner commenced an article 78 proceeding seeking vacatur of his guilty plea to a traffic summons, a return of fines paid and declaration that the city code and ...

