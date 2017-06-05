Fourth Department – Procedural Due Process: Pilarz v. Helfer

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Procedural Due Process Impounded Vehicle – Opportunity for a Hearing Pilarz v. Helfer CA 16-01141 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner commenced an article 78 proceeding seeking vacatur of his guilty plea to a traffic summons, a return of fines paid and declaration that the city code and ...