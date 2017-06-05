Don't Miss
Home / News / Guilty plea entered in fatal shooting

Guilty plea entered in fatal shooting

By: Daily Record Staff June 5, 2017 0

A Rochester man on Monday admitted to a fatal shooting at a hotel in downtown Rochester  last summer. Luis Arroyo, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for causing the death of Brandon Spears, 19, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. On June 12, 2016, Arroyo got into a confrontation with ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo