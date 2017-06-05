Mortgages filed May 25, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff June 5, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded May 25, 2017 (91) BROCKPORT BLAKE, JASON F Property Address: 67 MAIN ST # 71, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1903 Lender: COMMUNITY BANK N.A. Amount: $330,000.00 GTG DEVELOPMENT LLC Property Address: 18 EAST AVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1502 Lender: ORR CLAN PROPERTIES LLC Amount: $79,000.00 EAST ROCHESTER DUFFY, THADDEUS Property Address: 119 W HICKORY ST, EAST ROCHESTER, NY 14445-1811 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $86,250.00 FAIRPORT GRAY, VIRGINIA Y Property Address: 15 5TH AVE, FAIRPORT, ...

