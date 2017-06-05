Don't Miss
Motion seeks recusal of federal judge

Papers claim judge is unfairly critical of defense

By: Bennett Loudon June 5, 2017 0

Robert W. Wood, the lawyer for a man convicted of robbery, weapons and drug charges wants U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford to recuse herself from the case where she now must decide whether to grant a new trial because of a juror who failed to disclose his criminal past. Earl McCoy was convicted with ...

