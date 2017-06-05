Don't Miss
State Bar Association creates technology panel

By: Daily Record Staff June 5, 2017 0

Monroe County Executive Director Kevin Ryan has been named to a 17-member committee created by the New York State Bar Association to examine the impact of technology— including artificial intelligence, e-discovery, data privacy and cybersecurity—on the way attorneys practice, and legal services are delivered, now and in the future. The committee will build on the efforts ...

