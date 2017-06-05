State Bar Association creates technology panel

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Monroe County Executive Director Kevin Ryan has been named to a 17-member committee created by the New York State Bar Association to examine the impact of technology— including artificial intelligence, e-discovery, data privacy and cybersecurity—on the way attorneys practice, and legal services are delivered, now and in the future. The committee will build on the efforts ...