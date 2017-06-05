Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump filed for an extension on his 2016 tax return

Trump filed for an extension on his 2016 tax return

By: The Associated Press Catherine Lucey June 5, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump filed for an extension on his 2016 tax return, the White House said Saturday. Press secretary Sean Spicer did not provide information on when Trump sought the extension or why. Tax Day this year was on April 18. The Internal Revenue Service allows individuals and businesses to apply for a six-month ...

