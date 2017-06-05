Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of June 5, 2017

Upcoming Foreclosures as of June 5, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 5, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 26 Davy Dr Gates 14624 06/05/2017 02:00 PM Schiller & Knapp, LLP N/A 56 Weeger St Rochester 14605 06/05/2017 09:45 AM Fein Such & Crane, LLP $46,820.92 1005 Beaver Creek ...

