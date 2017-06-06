Don't Miss
Astacio jailed for missing court date related to DWI

By: The Associated Press June 6, 2017 1 Comment

Rochester City Court Judge Letecia Astacio has been jailed without bail after missing a court appearance related to a previous drunken driving conviction. Astacio was arrested Monday on a bench warrant issued by Judge Stephen Aronson after Astacio missed a court appearance last week. Astacio's lawyer, Ed Fiandach, says Astacio missed the court date because she ...

