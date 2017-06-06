Astacio jailed for missing court date related to DWI

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Rochester City Court Judge Letecia Astacio has been jailed without bail after missing a court appearance related to a previous drunken driving conviction. Astacio was arrested Monday on a bench warrant issued by Judge Stephen Aronson after Astacio missed a court appearance last week. Astacio's lawyer, Ed Fiandach, says Astacio missed the court date because she ...