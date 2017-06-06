Commentary: Paying minimum wage to inmates helps the working class

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



It's a movie cliché: A bunch of men in white-and-black striped pajamas, with chains around their ankles, breaking rocks in a quarry under armed guard. The media has taught us that prison labor is the natural state of the world — a way to make the punishment for wrongdoing a little more unpleasant, and a ...