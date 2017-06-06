Corporate Paralegal

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff June 6, 2017 0

Merzbach Law Office, P.C. is seeking a paralegal with strong skills to join our sophisticated business law practice with a small firm feel. The successful candidate will possess a solid background in corporate work and robust problem solving skills, and will thrive in a fast-paced environment where initiative, responsibility and a strong work ethic are ...

