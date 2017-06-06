Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for June 7, 2017

Court Calendars for June 7, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 6, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. RENEE F. MINARIK 2 p.m. 1—Harden, Blood, et ano v Jaffe, Lucian, et al – Kammholz Law Girm – Hurwitz & Fine 2—Colbert v Schindler Elevator Corp –Cellino & Barnes – Phillips Lytle 3—Martin v Lawler & Lawler – William K. Matta PC – Law Office of Daniel R. Archill 4—Furch v Klinger – Dempsey & Dempsey ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo