DiFiore expands Justice Task Force

DiFiore expands Justice Task Force

By: Daily Record Staff June 6, 2017 0

New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore has expanded the state Justice Task Force’s mission to include the study of issues relating to bail and speedy trial, as well as the broader issues of efficiency and accessibility throughout the state's justice system. DiFiore is a past co-chair of the Justice Task Force, formed in 2009 by then ...

