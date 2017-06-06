Facebook confession nets longer sentence for weapon charge

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man who confessed on Facebook to murder after he was acquitted has been sentenced to nine years in prison for illegal possession of ammunition. U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes sentenced 32-year-old Alfred Thomas on Monday in Syracuse, citing the Facebook confession as a factor in adding five years to ...