Fourth Department – Miranda: People v. Simmons

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Miranda Custody – Interview at Hospital People v. Simmons KA 11-01819 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from her conviction of assault. She argues that it was in error to suppress the statement she made to law enforcement personnel. The defendant, upon police arrival at the scene, stated ...