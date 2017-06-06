Immunity opposed for juror who hid criminal record

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Attorney Michael Witmer wants a juror prosecuted for perjury after he served, despite a felony conviction, at the trial of Witmer’s client, who was convicted on robbery, drug and weapons charges. Michael Witmer, the attorney for Matthew Nix, who was convicted in March with co-defendant Earl McCoy, does not want the juror to be granted immunity ...