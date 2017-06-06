Don't Miss
Immunity opposed for juror who hid criminal record

Defense wants prosecutor and judge to step aside

By: Bennett Loudon June 6, 2017 0

Attorney Michael Witmer wants a juror prosecuted for perjury after he served, despite a felony conviction, at the trial of Witmer’s client, who was convicted on robbery, drug and weapons charges. Michael Witmer, the attorney for Matthew Nix, who was convicted in March with co-defendant Earl McCoy, does not want the juror to be granted immunity ...

