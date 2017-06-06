Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: Is there a “magic” withdrawal rate?

Money Management: Is there a “magic” withdrawal rate?

By: Sharon L. Thornton June 6, 2017 0

Throughout your career you have striven to put aside money for a rainy day fund. You have made the wise decision to fully fund your 401(k) plan each year and even opened an IRA account in the years that you did not have another plan. Now comes the time that you need to reverse this ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo