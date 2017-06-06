Don't Miss
Mortgages filed May 26, 2017

June 6, 2017

MORTGAGES Recorded May 26, 2017 (167) BERGEN GREEN, KEVIN T & KOVACH, GRACE O Property Address: 1503 REED RD, BERGEN, NY 14416-9368 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $137,464.00 BROCKPORT ADAMS, JOHN F & BOOK, WILBERT Property Address: 407 BURCH FARM DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9354 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $125,950.00 CHURCHVILLE GRIFFIN, DONALD E Property Address: 988 BROMLEY RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9612 Lender: MONROE COUNTY OF Amount: $7,298.00 ANDERSON, ...

