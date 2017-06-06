Don't Miss
New York bill aims to use 911 system to protect disabled

By: The Associated Press June 6, 2017 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A man whose autistic son was killed while in state care is urging New York state lawmakers to require professional care workers to report allegations of abuse and neglect to 911. Michael Carey says too many cases of abuse and neglect are never reported to the proper authorities. He says requiring workers ...

