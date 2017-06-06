Suicide-encouraging texts at heart of manslaughter trial

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Sitting in his pickup truck one summer day in 2014, Conrad Roy III wavered about his plan to kill himself. He was scared, he texted his girlfriend. "Get back in," she replied. Roy did. The 18-year-old who had long battled depression and suicidal thoughts succumbed to carbon monoxide. He was found dead the following day in a Kmart parking ...