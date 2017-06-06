Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump Organization to launch ‘American Idea’ hotel chain

Trump Organization to launch ‘American Idea’ hotel chain

By: The Associated Press Bernard Condon and Beth J. Harpaz June 6, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The sons of President Donald Trump said Monday their company is launching a new hotel chain inspired by their travels with their father's campaign. The Trump Organization is calling the new mid-market chain "American Idea" and said it will start with three hotels in Mississippi. At a party at Manhattan's Trump Tower, Donald ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo