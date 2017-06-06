US contractor arrested after leak of Russia hacking report

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON — A federal contractor has been arrested following the leak of a classified intelligence report that suggests Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election. Shortly after the release of the report by The Intercept on Monday, the Justice Department announced it had charged a government contractor, ...