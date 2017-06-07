Anonymous donor makes $25,000 commitment to Legacy Society

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A local lawyer has anonymously committed $25,000 to the Telesca Center for Justice Legacy Society to be used as a dollar-for-dollar matching grant. Although the Legacy Society is primarily seeking planned legacy gifts, this special gift provides a unique opportunity to achieve our initial goal to establish the Legacy Society Fund at the Rochester Area Community Foundation. The income on the Fund will be distributed ...