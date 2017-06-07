Civil rights violations alleged in pro se complaint

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Chili man has filed a lawsuit pro se against Monroe County, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and six deputies and officers for an arrest that was subsequently dismissed in town court, where the man also represented himself. Michael Rech is seeking damages for alleged injuries to himself and his son when deputies entered his home ...