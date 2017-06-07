Don't Miss
Civil rights violations alleged in pro se complaint

Suit follows wins in town and county courts without a lawyer

By: Bennett Loudon June 7, 2017 0

A Chili man has filed a lawsuit pro se against Monroe County, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and six deputies and officers for an arrest that was subsequently dismissed in town court, where the man also represented himself. Michael Rech is seeking damages for alleged injuries to himself and his son when deputies entered his home ...

