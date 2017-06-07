Don't Miss
Court Calendars for June 8, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2017

Supreme Court Special Term HON. EVELYN FRAZEE 9:30 a.m. 1—Capital One Bank NA v Watrous – Law Office of Heidi Laduca – Pro se 2—Asia Ball as Parent and Natural Guardian of Infant AK v Cesar, Smith, et ano – The Wright Firm LLC – Pro se – Pro se 3—Professional Driver Institute Inc v Greene – Smit Carroad – Pro ...

