Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed May 31, 2017

Mortgages filed May 31, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 7, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded May 31, 2017 (118) BROCKPORT KRUGER, LAURA Property Address: 21 HIDEAWAY LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9364 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $26,900.00 LADUE, CONNIE & LADUE, MICHAEL L Property Address: 6855 4TH SECTION RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2412 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $25,000.00 SAITTA, ANTHONY R & SAITTA, ELIZABETH A Property Address: 145 LEANNA CRES, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9658 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $144,000.00 CHURCHVILLE KRIST, JENIFER M ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo