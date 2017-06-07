Don't Miss
Home / News / Intellectual Property / The head of the US patent office has abruptly resigned

The head of the US patent office has abruptly resigned

By: The Washington Post Brian Fung June 7, 2017 0

America's top patent and trademark official has abruptly resigned from her post. Michelle Lee, who has been director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for more than two years, submitted a letter of resignation Tuesday afternoon. "I am confident that the leadership team in place will serve you well during this transition," Lee wrote in an ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo