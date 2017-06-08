Don't Miss
Home / Law / Comey lays out case against Trump

Comey lays out case against Trump

Fired FBI director says special counsel will decide whether president obstructed justice

By: The Washington Post MATT ZAPOTOSKY June 8, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — Former FBI director James Comey on Thursday essentially laid out an obstruction of justice case against President Donald Trump and suggested senior leaders in the bureau might have actually contemplated the matter before Trump removed him as director. Comey did not explicitly draw any legal conclusions. Whether justice was obstructed, he said, was a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo