Cosby told police his accuser didn’t rebuff his advances

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby acknowledged to police more than a decade ago that he fondled Andrea Constand after giving her what he said were cold-and-allergy pills to help her relax, according to a statement introduced Thursday at the comedian's sexual-assault trial. But Cosby also told police that Constand showed no ill effects from the 1 ...