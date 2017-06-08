Don't Miss
Court Calendar for June 9, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2017 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Marilena R Rodriguez v Wanetta Cannioto, Joseph Cannioto, et al, 416 Augustine St – Craig D Carson 2—SunRoc Properties Inc v Gregory Nelson, et al, 16 Cuba Place – Craig D Carson 3—Rainew 357 Alexander LLC v Randal Saunders, 357 Alexander St – Marino Law Group PLLC 4—Quataert Enterprises LLC v Vivian Figueroa, 156 ...

