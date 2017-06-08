Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed May 31, 2017

Deeds filed May 31, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded May 31, 2017 (108) BRIGHTON MIGLIORATTI, JENNIFER S to GUZSKI, STEVEN W et ano Property Address: 122 AVALON DRIIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11867 Page: 298 Tax Account: 137.13-4-13 Full Sale Price: $255,000 GRONSKY, DARRYL to BARASHI, MARISSA Property Address: 63 BONNIE BRAE AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11867 Page: 159 Tax Account: 137.09-2-48 Full Sale Price: $168,900 DOLAN, RYAN J to CURTI, CHRISTINA ...

