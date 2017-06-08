James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas video leads to $1 million conspiracy lawsuit

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Project Veritas, the conservative activist group famous for damaging undercover videos that recently forced two Democratic operatives out of their jobs, has been hit with a potentially expensive problem - a $1 million conspiracy lawsuit. The allegations: Project Veritas infiltrated a Democratic consulting firm under false pretenses, secretly recorded private conversations and published deceptively edited footage ...