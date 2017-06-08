Don't Miss
James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas video leads to $1 million conspiracy lawsuit

By: The Washington Post Kristine Phillips June 8, 2017

Project Veritas, the conservative activist group famous for damaging undercover videos that recently forced two Democratic operatives out of their jobs, has been hit with a potentially expensive problem - a $1 million conspiracy lawsuit. The allegations: Project Veritas infiltrated a Democratic consulting firm under false pretenses, secretly recorded private conversations and published deceptively edited footage ...

