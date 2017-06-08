Don't Miss
Judge won’t disclose name of juror at center of controversy

ID was already made public during jury selection

By: Bennett Loudon June 8, 2017 0

A federal judge has denied a defense motion to publicly release the name of a juror with a felony conviction who served on a panel that convicted two men of robbery, weapons and drug charges in March. But the juror’s name, James Bradford Jr., was revealed in February, during the jury selection portion of the trial ...

