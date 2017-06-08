Judge won’t disclose name of juror at center of controversy

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A federal judge has denied a defense motion to publicly release the name of a juror with a felony conviction who served on a panel that convicted two men of robbery, weapons and drug charges in March. But the juror’s name, James Bradford Jr., was revealed in February, during the jury selection portion of the trial ...