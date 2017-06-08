Keeping Your Balance: NY’s ‘free-tuition’ program comes with a catch

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

I am sure everyone has heard of Gov. Andrew Cuomo offering free tuition, and whether you agree with it or not, we should all know the details. On April 7, New York signed tuition-free legislation called the Excelsior Scholarship. A few states, like Tennessee and Oregon, offer free tuition to high school graduates, primarily at ...