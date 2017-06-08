Don't Miss
Man convicted of killing women he claimed were witches

By: The Associated Press June 8, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man was convicted Wednesday of fatally beating his girlfriend and her daughter with a hammer because he claimed the two were witches and had been casting voodoo spells on him. Carlos Alberto Amarillo, 48, of Queens, was found guilty of murder, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering ...

