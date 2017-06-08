Mortgages filed May 31, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded May 31, 2017 (129) BROCKPORT PHILLIPS, LESLEY & SAEVA, PATRICK Property Address: 395 CAMPBELL RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2823 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $84,000.00 HICKEY, DANIEL JOHN & MEEK, LISA MARIE Property Address: 104 SHERWOOD DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1452 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $14,700.00 TATAR, CLAUDETTE M & TATAR, GARY W Property Address: 7 BEVERLY DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1101 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS ...

