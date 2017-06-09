Court rejects appeal of $43.8M judgment in software lawsuit

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press June 9, 2017 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by ACI Worldwide of the $43.8 million judgment won by rival software firm Baldwin Hackett & Meeks. Baldwin Hackett had accused ACI of violating antitrust laws and interfering with Baldwin's business relationships when ACI sued Baldwin, alleging software pirating. ACI lost. Omaha-based Baldwin said ...

