Court rejects appeal of $43.8M judgment in software lawsuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by ACI Worldwide of the $43.8 million judgment won by rival software firm Baldwin Hackett & Meeks. Baldwin Hackett had accused ACI of violating antitrust laws and interfering with Baldwin's business relationships when ACI sued Baldwin, alleging software pirating. ACI lost. Omaha-based Baldwin said ...