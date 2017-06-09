Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed June 1, 2017

Deeds filed June 1, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2017 0

DEEDS Recorded June 1, 2017 (71) BRIGHTON SHARON VITACCA REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST et ano to ALLAN, DANIEL J et ano Property Address: 202 BRETLYN CIRCLE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11867 Page: 603 Tax Account: 149.11-3-1./011 Full Sale Price: $335,000 ALBERT J AND JULIA AROESTE LIVING TRUST UA DATED MAY 6 1994 et al to DELUZIO, MICHAEL Property Address: 106 BRITTANY CIRCLE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11867 ...

