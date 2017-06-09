Iowa woman gets 10 years in prison for neglecting ailing son

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for neglecting her ailing son. Online court records say 30-year-old Valarie Clark also was fined $7,500 at her hearing Thursday in Scott County District Court. The judge suspended the fine. The Eldridge woman had pleaded guilty to neglect or abandonment ...