Legal market downturn is focus of CLE

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The economic decline of the legal market since the Great Recession is old news to most lawyers, but experts say the significance of the changes has not been fully accepted and many firms have done little to prepare for the future in terms of changing technology and client demands. “I think lawyers generally have a sense ...