Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed June 1, 2017

Mortgages filed June 1, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2017 0

MORTGAGES Recorded June 1, 2017 (80) BRIGHTON ZENGILOWSKI, LISA & ZENGILOWSKI, PAUL Property Address: 1682 BLOSSOM RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2317 Lender: PEOPLES UNITED BANK Amount: $85,000.00 ROGERS, DEBRA K Property Address: 24 HEMINGWAY DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3312 Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $20,000.00 HECKMAN, BETHANY & HECKMAN, MATTHEW Property Address: 22 DAVID AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3104 Lender: CITIZENS & NORTHERN BANK Amount: $110,000.00 BROCKPORT KIESOW, MICHAEL B Property Address: 125 WEST AVE, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo