Polanski’s victim asks judge to end case against director

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



LOS ANGELES — Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim asked a judge Friday to end the 40-year-old case against the fugitive director, but there was no indication her plea would bring an end to the lengthy court saga. Samantha Geimer told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon that she wanted the case to end, either with ...