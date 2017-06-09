Don't Miss
Home / Law / Polanski’s victim asks judge to end case against director

Polanski’s victim asks judge to end case against director

By: The Associated Press BRIAN MELLEY June 9, 2017 0

LOS ANGELES — Roman Polanski's sexual assault victim asked a judge Friday to end the 40-year-old case against the fugitive director, but there was no indication her plea would bring an end to the lengthy court saga. Samantha Geimer told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon that she wanted the case to end, either with ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo