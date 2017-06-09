Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for June 9, 2017

Release of Part Mortgaged Premises for June 9, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2017 0

RELEASE OF PART MORTGAGED PREMISES A portion of the mortgaged real property is released to the person or legal entity who secured a mortgage on the premises. NVR INC To: WINDSOR RIDGE LLC Lot: 39 WINDSOR RIDGE SUBDIVISION PENFIELD NVR INC To: WINDSOR RIDGE LLC Lot: 46 WINDSOR RIDGE SUBDIVISION PENFIELD SCHWARTZ, JEFFREY M ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo