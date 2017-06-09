Don't Miss
Home / News / Thirteen days in the history of the accused leader of the Benghazi attacks

Thirteen days in the history of the accused leader of the Benghazi attacks

By: The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu June 9, 2017 0

Under a nearly full moon, a small boat pulled away from the Libyan coastline. A bearded man sat on board, masked, handcuffed and gagged until out of shouting range of land. After 20 minutes, armed guards lowered him into a shallow pit in the deck of a second vessel to guard against his falling overboard on ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo