Home / News / Biden’s niece pleads guilty in $110K credit-account theft

Biden’s niece pleads guilty in $110K credit-account theft

By: The Associated Press June 12, 2017 0

A niece of former Vice President Joe Biden has pleaded guilty in a $110,000 credit-account theft at a New York City drugstore. Caroline Biden admitted Friday to grand larceny and petty larceny, with an agreement to get two years' probation if she repays the money, does 10 days of community service and avoids re-arrest for a ...

