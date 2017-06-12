Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendar for June 13, 2017

Court Calendar for June 13, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff June 12, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. DANIEL J. DOYLE 9:30 a.m. 1—Boswell v Highland Hospital of Rochester – Jeffrey Freeman – Ward Greenberg 1:30 p.m. 1—Bank of America NA v Zarnstorff, et al – Aldridge Pite – Empire Justice Center 2—US Bank Trust NA v Justice – Berkman Henoch – Pro se 3—Deutsche Bank National Trust v Mason, State of New York The Capitol, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo