Gorsuch has unanimous first opinion for Supreme Court

Gorsuch has unanimous first opinion for Supreme Court

By: The Associated Press June 12, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Neil Gorsuch has issued his first Supreme Court opinion, a unanimous decision in favor of a company involved in a debt collection dispute. The court ruled Monday that Santander Consumer USA does not fall under a federal law aimed at unscrupulous debt collectors. The company purchased defaulted car loans and sought to ...

