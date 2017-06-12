Justices side with Microsoft in Xbox 360 class action case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is giving Microsoft Corp. another chance to stop a class action lawsuit filed by owners of the Xbox 360 video-game system who claim the console has a design defect that scratches game discs. The justices ruled on Monday that the game owners could not use a procedural tactic to appeal ...