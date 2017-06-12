Don't Miss
Justices side with Microsoft in Xbox 360 class action case

Justices side with Microsoft in Xbox 360 class action case

By: The Associated Press June 12, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is giving Microsoft Corp. another chance to stop a class action lawsuit filed by owners of the Xbox 360 video-game system who claim the console has a design defect that scratches game discs. The justices ruled on Monday that the game owners could not use a procedural tactic to appeal ...

