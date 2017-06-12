Don't Miss
Home / News / Justices strike down citizenship law over gender differences

Justices strike down citizenship law over gender differences

By: The Associated Press June 12, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has struck down an unusual law that treats fathers and mothers differently when it comes to conferring citizenship on children born outside the U.S. The ruling on Monday affects a law that applies to children born abroad to one parent who is an American and one who isn't. The law ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo